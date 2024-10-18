Previous
It’s coming! by g3xbm
Photo 3736

It’s coming!

Autumn is here now with rain and storms. The garden looks soggy. Soon the leaves will fall.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Lis Lapthorn ace
They are falling here where I live!!
October 19th, 2024  
xbm ace
@foxes37 -,about 140 per hour but with a gale many will fall.
October 19th, 2024  
