Photo 765
Blue Swirl
We walked a different route in our allowed exercise walk today and saw some beautiful flowers, this one best of all.
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
765
photos
40
followers
53
following
3
1
1
365
DC-TZ200
11th April 2020 3:11pm
Cathy
ace
Gorgeous color and beautiful details! fav
April 11th, 2020
