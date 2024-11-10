Previous
Industrious by gaf005
Industrious

This Coot was busy repairing its nest and oblivious to the beauty and colour behind it, unlike the walkers and woman photographer taken with the stunning shades of autumn.
10th November 2024

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
