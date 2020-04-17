Previous
Lilac by gaf005
Lilac

A variation from blue today with a beautiful lilac flower but unfortunately you cannot savour the superb scent online.
17th April 2020

George

@gaf005
Corinne ace
Just beautiful !
April 17th, 2020  
Lee ace
Beautiful shot.
April 17th, 2020  
