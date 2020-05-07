Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 791
Remember
This gravestone remembers someone who died over 100 years ago, towards the end of WW1. Tomorrow we celebrate VE Day to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of WW2.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
791
photos
40
followers
52
following
216% complete
View this month »
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
7th May 2020 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close