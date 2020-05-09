Previous
Here's looking at you. by gaf005
Photo 793

Here's looking at you.

I was taking a picture of a boat on the beach with a dredger at sea in the background when this rook flew into the scene and perched on the boat. I couldn't resist cropping the photo to produce this.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

George

@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
Photo Details

Lee ace
Photobombed! turned out good.
May 9th, 2020  
