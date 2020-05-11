Previous
Next
Humble Hairy Buttercup by gaf005
Photo 795

Humble Hairy Buttercup

As the light faded in the early evening this buttercup was deciding to close up and imitate a tulip but its hairy underbody gives it away.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

George

ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Original ! We use to see them wide open!
May 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise