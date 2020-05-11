Sign up
Photo 795
Humble Hairy Buttercup
As the light faded in the early evening this buttercup was deciding to close up and imitate a tulip but its hairy underbody gives it away.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
Corinne
ace
Original ! We use to see them wide open!
May 11th, 2020
