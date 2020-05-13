Previous
Beach Bleached by gaf005
Photo 797

Beach Bleached

With first stage of release of Lockdown we were able to drive to a nearby beach today and came across this beautiful bleached wood forming the dilapidated groynes.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

George

@gaf005
