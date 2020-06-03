Previous
Gone to Seed. by gaf005
Photo 818

Gone to Seed.

The beautifully intricate 'Love in a Mist' flowers I posted on 16th May have turned into these weird pods - a strange sight.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

George

