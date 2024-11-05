Sign up
Photo 2434
Flight
The barking dogs were just too much for the white peacock which flew along with the other peacocks into the trees for refuge. I had no idea they could do that!
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
