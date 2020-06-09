Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 824
Iridescent alien.
I was amused that when I looked up what this insect is to find it appropriately named as a 'thick legged flower beetle'. I think I could have guessed that! So let's go with 'Oedemera Nobilis'. Phone apps are amazing aren't they?
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
9th June 2020 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
