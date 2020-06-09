Previous
Iridescent alien. by gaf005
Iridescent alien.

I was amused that when I looked up what this insect is to find it appropriately named as a 'thick legged flower beetle'. I think I could have guessed that! So let's go with 'Oedemera Nobilis'. Phone apps are amazing aren't they?
