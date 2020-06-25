Previous
Next
The Photographer by gaf005
Photo 840

The Photographer

I wasn't the only one with a camera at Birling Gap tonight to catch the glorious hues created by the setting sun.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

George

ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise