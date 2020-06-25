Sign up
Photo 840
The Photographer
I wasn't the only one with a camera at Birling Gap tonight to catch the glorious hues created by the setting sun.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
0
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
