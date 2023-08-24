Previous
Bittersweet by gaf005
Bittersweet

This delightful plant bears beautiful red berries but is toxic and harmful to humans and animals, hence its name.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Good shot!
August 24th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 24th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture
August 24th, 2023  
