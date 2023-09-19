Previous
Late Arrival by gaf005
Late Arrival

I was all ready for pruning the roses as part of preparing the garden for winter when buds started to appear and have opened up into multitudes of beautiful blooms, but now in danger of being battered by the wind and rain.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
