Photo 2021
Late Arrival
I was all ready for pruning the roses as part of preparing the garden for winter when buds started to appear and have opened up into multitudes of beautiful blooms, but now in danger of being battered by the wind and rain.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
16th September 2023 1:50pm
