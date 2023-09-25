Previous
If... by gaf005
An amazing model of 'Bateman's', Rudyard Kipling's home, created from paper copies of his handwritten manuscript of 'Jungle Book' showing his small handwriting. It took six months for Sue Blackwell, the paper artist, to make this.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager ace
Very cool.
September 25th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
That is amazing. I looked her up and her work is really interesting.
September 25th, 2023  
