Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2027
If...
An amazing model of 'Bateman's', Rudyard Kipling's home, created from paper copies of his handwritten manuscript of 'Jungle Book' showing his small handwriting. It took six months for Sue Blackwell, the paper artist, to make this.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2027
photos
89
followers
68
following
555% complete
View this month »
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
25th September 2023 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Larry Steager
ace
Very cool.
September 25th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
That is amazing. I looked her up and her work is really interesting.
September 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close