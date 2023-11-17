Sign up
Autumn glory 1
As we experience alternating days of rain and sunshine, today was glorious at Sheffield Park, Sussex, bring out the best of the autumn colours.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
17th November 2023 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Terrific reflections
November 17th, 2023
