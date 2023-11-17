Previous
Autumn glory 1 by gaf005
Autumn glory 1

As we experience alternating days of rain and sunshine, today was glorious at Sheffield Park, Sussex, bring out the best of the autumn colours.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
John Falconer ace
Terrific reflections
