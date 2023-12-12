Sign up
Previous
Photo 2105
Heights
Christmas shopping means undoubtedly going near top of the multi-storey car park: the good thing is the views, almost parallel with the skyline; the bad thing is the stairs when the lifts are malfunctioning! Phew!
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
11th December 2023 2:19pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 12th, 2023
