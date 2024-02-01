Previous
'Cat'astrophe by gaf005
Photo 2156

'Cat'astrophe

I 'paused' and took out my camera for a shot. A cat with muddy paws has caused a right mess for this car owner. I was amused, but I wonder if the owner was.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! Kitty was there! =)
February 1st, 2024  
Cathy 💫
Haha how funny. I hope that’s not the same pattern on the owners carpets!
February 1st, 2024  
George ace
@kitkat365. You should have seen the roof of the car!!
February 1st, 2024  
Cathy 💫
@gaf005 I just read your title too hahah that’s brilliant. Definitely a fav for humour here haha, I hope the owner was laughing as much as I am. Thats great.
February 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise