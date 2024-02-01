Sign up
Photo 2156
'Cat'astrophe
I 'paused' and took out my camera for a shot. A cat with muddy paws has caused a right mess for this car owner. I was amused, but I wonder if the owner was.
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags
ace
LOL! Kitty was there! =)
February 1st, 2024
Cathy 💫
Haha how funny. I hope that’s not the same pattern on the owners carpets!
February 1st, 2024
George
ace
@kitkat365
. You should have seen the roof of the car!!
February 1st, 2024
Cathy 💫
@gaf005
I just read your title too hahah that’s brilliant. Definitely a fav for humour here haha, I hope the owner was laughing as much as I am. Thats great.
February 1st, 2024
