Full Bloom by gaf005
Full Bloom

This white Wisteria at Scotney Castle is blooming marvellous.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Wow, that is a sight!
May 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is spectacular
May 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's just incredible
May 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 22nd, 2024  
