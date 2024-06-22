Sign up
Photo 2298
Timid
I think the fox was more wary of us that we of him, but the food tempted him nearer and nearer, showing his dishevelled winter coat which he's in the process of losing.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th June 2024 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Such beautiful eyes
June 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful portrait
June 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. Here, though, foxes are declared pest animals in most States and Territories:
https://agriculture.vic.gov.au/biosecurity/pest-animals/invasive-animal-management/integrated-fox-control#:~:text=Foxes%20are%20one%20of%20Australia's,should%20it%20enter%20the%20country.
June 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 22nd, 2024
