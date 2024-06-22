Previous
Timid by gaf005
Timid

I think the fox was more wary of us that we of him, but the food tempted him nearer and nearer, showing his dishevelled winter coat which he's in the process of losing.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon ace
Such beautiful eyes
June 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful portrait
June 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 22nd, 2024  
