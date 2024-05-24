Previous
Skittish by gaf005
Skittish

The dragonflies were flitting around at a furious pace but it was worth the wait to capture their stunning colours and lovely latticed wings.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
vaidas
Nice
May 24th, 2024  
Corinne C
A marvelous capture!
May 24th, 2024  
Rob Z
What a terrific shot - his colours and detail are sooo very good.
May 24th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney
Beautiful capture!
May 24th, 2024  
