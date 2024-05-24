Sign up
Photo 2269
Skittish
The dragonflies were flitting around at a furious pace but it was worth the wait to capture their stunning colours and lovely latticed wings.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
4
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
20th May 2024 3:31pm
vaidas
ace
Nice
May 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A marvelous capture!
May 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a terrific shot - his colours and detail are sooo very good.
May 24th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful capture!
May 24th, 2024
