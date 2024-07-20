Sign up
Previous
Photo 2326
Afterthought.
I missed Tuesday night’s photoshoot with my photo club so I went out this evening instead. It was ok but the sky was bland and uninteresting, then on the way home this happened! I wasn’t the only one to stop and take photos.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
3
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2326
photos
105
followers
76
following
637% complete
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
20th July 2024 8:56pm
GaryW
Very pretty! What is the plant in the foreground?
July 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the pov that includes the plants.
July 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2024
