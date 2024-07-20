Previous
Afterthought. by gaf005
I missed Tuesday night’s photoshoot with my photo club so I went out this evening instead. It was ok but the sky was bland and uninteresting, then on the way home this happened! I wasn’t the only one to stop and take photos.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
GaryW
Very pretty! What is the plant in the foreground?
July 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the pov that includes the plants.
July 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2024  
