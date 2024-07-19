Sign up
Photo 2325
Bedraggled
I love the way the Heartleaf Oxeye dangles and droops in the light breeze.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2325
photos
105
followers
76
following
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
17th June 2024 4:02pm
Privacy
Public
