Wet by gaf005
This just about sums up today where it has hardly stopped raining all day: drenched, drooping and certainly not worth opening up.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
