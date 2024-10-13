Previous
They keep on coming by gaf005
Photo 2411

They keep on coming

There seem to be an ever-ending supply of dandelion heads, much to the delight of toddlers, one of whom I saw earlier with delight on their face as they blew off the seeds a few at a time.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Make a wish! A delightful shot!
October 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise