Previous
Photo 2409
Decay
This once proud tree is decomposing and yet retains a sense of strength and beauty.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
2
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2409
photos
99
followers
74
following
660% complete
View this month »
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
7th October 2024 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Definitely still beautiful and once it’s gone it will nourish other plants hopefully.
October 11th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely textures.
October 11th, 2024
365 Project
