Previous
Photo 2413
Thermals
The hang gliders were making the most of the air currents at the top of Beachy Head, flying close to the cliff edge and then soaring into the air. Amazing.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
15th October 2024 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
