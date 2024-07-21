Sign up
Photo 2327
Squiggles
The masts which stood tall and straight are rippled in the reflection in the water.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
20th July 2024 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
July 21st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So lovely with the contrasting shapes
July 21st, 2024
