Blue. by gaf005
Blue.

Even the commonest flowers, like this perennial cornflower, are incredibly intricate and beautiful.
15th May 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
May 15th, 2024  
Rob Z
beautifully shown
May 15th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
nice
May 15th, 2024  
Corinne C
So pretty!
May 15th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney
Lovely..
May 15th, 2024  
