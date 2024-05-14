Sign up
Previous
Photo 2259
Feast for the eyes.
As we rounded a bend in the footpath we came upon this magnificent array of shades and shapes.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
4
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2259
photos
104
followers
74
following
618% complete
View this month »
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
13th May 2024 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Spring can be majestic. What a great path!
May 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 14th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! Must be a beautiful walk. It’s definitely a beautiful capture.
May 14th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very pretty. Looks like a wonderful place to walk.
May 14th, 2024
