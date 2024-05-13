Previous
Hanging by a thread by gaf005
Hanging by a thread

Once I'd spotted this tiny leaf dangling from a bush, swaying randomly in the breeze, it took forever and a lot of patience to manage to focus it and take the shot. OK, I admit I took a lot and after deleting many, this is the best!!
13th May 2024 13th May 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
vaidas ace
Amazing shot!
May 13th, 2024  
