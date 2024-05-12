Previous
End of the line by gaf005
End of the line

Even though there are not many tulips left, those that remain are magnificent.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Shutterbug ace
I love the minimalism of this capture. Beautiful details and color.
May 12th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful shot.
May 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A delightful image
May 12th, 2024  
