Muddy puddle by gaillambert
75 / 365

Muddy puddle

I waited all day for the rain to stop to walk the dog. Gave in eventually. Got a lucky shot without using burst mode though. Every cloud…
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
20% complete

Susan Wakely ace
You have captured some great raindrop splashes.
March 16th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Nice one, the day all over.
March 16th, 2022  
