76 / 365
A hug in a box
I received these in the post yesterday after a pretty rough week. My friend described them as a hug in a box. They certainly were!
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
1
0
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
76
photos
30
followers
48
following
20% complete
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
7
7
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
17th March 2022 12:02pm
#fortnumandmason
Velina
Lovely pov and it's a really nice looking box
March 17th, 2022
