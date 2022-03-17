Previous
A hug in a box by gaillambert
76 / 365

A hug in a box

I received these in the post yesterday after a pretty rough week. My friend described them as a hug in a box. They certainly were!
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Gail Lambert

Velina
Lovely pov and it's a really nice looking box
March 17th, 2022  
