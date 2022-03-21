Previous
Can you guess what it is? by gaillambert
80 / 365

Can you guess what it is?

Scraping the barrel tonight! That’s not a clue, just haven’t taken any photos all day and now it’s bedtime. So this is it tonight’s photo
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
21% complete

Photo Details

