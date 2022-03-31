Previous
Oxford by gaillambert
90 / 365

Oxford

After another snow flurry, we had a lovely sunset. Not as nice and the company, food, prosecco, wine and cocktails though! May be a contributing factor as to why I didn’t post last night!!
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
24% complete

