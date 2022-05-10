Previous
Unfurling of the fern by gaillambert
125 / 365

Unfurling of the fern

Bluebells making way for the new ferns
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
34% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Nice macro
May 11th, 2022  
