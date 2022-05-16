Previous
Shy ant by gaillambert
131 / 365

Shy ant

Taken on the same plant as the spider. The ants are a lot more active and less keen to be photographed!
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
35% complete

Photo Details

George ace
Great capture.
May 16th, 2022  
