Previous
Next
Syrups! by gaillambert
295 / 365

Syrups!

A local farm has chilled milk from the urn, you can add these syrups to make milkshake. G was very happy!
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shot. We have something similar in our local farm shop.
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise