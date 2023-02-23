Previous
Strawberries by gaillambert
Strawberries

A little bit of summer on a grey, dull day
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Gail Lambert

Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Yummy! Eating them straight, or are you going to make something wonderful with them?
February 23rd, 2023  
Gail Lambert
Definitely straight. Lasted approx 28 seconds 😂
February 23rd, 2023  
