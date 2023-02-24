Previous
Next
Reflect by gaillambert
Photo 405

Reflect

Anyone guess what this reflection is on?
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
That was actually my first question. Is it a car?
February 24th, 2023  
Gail Lambert
@carole_sandford nope!
February 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great find. Maybe a bollard.
February 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Very clear reflection. Motorbike exhaust?
February 24th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Whatever it is you captured super reflections. FAV!
February 24th, 2023  
Gail Lambert
Clue: Oxford
February 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise