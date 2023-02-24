Sign up
Photo 405
Reflect
Anyone guess what this reflection is on?
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
6
1
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
405
photos
57
followers
80
following
405
Views
13
6
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
24th February 2023 12:16pm
Carole Sandford
ace
That was actually my first question. Is it a car?
February 24th, 2023
Gail Lambert
@carole_sandford
nope!
February 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great find. Maybe a bollard.
February 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Very clear reflection. Motorbike exhaust?
February 24th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Whatever it is you captured super reflections. FAV!
February 24th, 2023
Gail Lambert
Clue: Oxford
February 24th, 2023
