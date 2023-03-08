Previous
I’m not going any further by gaillambert
Photo 417

I’m not going any further

The brakes were well and truly on. Until I went back for the ball, then she was 100mph!
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lol love it 🤣
March 8th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
you can't forget the ball, a sweet capture of a strong reminder
March 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! LOL! They do love to play.
March 8th, 2023  
