Photo 417
I’m not going any further
The brakes were well and truly on. Until I went back for the ball, then she was 100mph!
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
3
1
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th March 2023 4:53pm
Dawn
ace
Lol love it 🤣
March 8th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
you can't forget the ball, a sweet capture of a strong reminder
March 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! LOL! They do love to play.
March 8th, 2023
