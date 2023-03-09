Previous
Rain by gaillambert
Photo 418

Rain

Not much else to photograph today!
9th March 2023

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
114% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
March 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great splash.
March 9th, 2023  
