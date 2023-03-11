Previous
Next
Hidden fungi by gaillambert
Photo 420

Hidden fungi

I’ve cheated, no photos yesterday, but found this hiding in a recess of a fallen tree in the woods today.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Love those gills! Nicely composed.
March 12th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great find!
March 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise