Photo 420
Hidden fungi
I’ve cheated, no photos yesterday, but found this hiding in a recess of a fallen tree in the woods today.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
2
2
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
10
2
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
12th March 2023 12:56pm
Mags
ace
Love those gills! Nicely composed.
March 12th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great find!
March 12th, 2023
