Photo 430
Rose
Slight chest day, taken Sunday, edited tonight! A rose had dropped off my Mother’s Day rose bush so here it is, not going to waste!
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
6
5
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
430
photos
62
followers
89
following
117% complete
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th March 2023 10:59am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Barb
ace
Incredibly beautiful capture!
March 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful shot and reflection
March 21st, 2023
George
ace
Simply gorgeous.
March 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
What a lovely comp!
March 22nd, 2023
Mallory
ace
oh this is stunning!
March 22nd, 2023
amyK
ace
Beautifully done
March 22nd, 2023
