Rose by gaillambert
Rose

Slight chest day, taken Sunday, edited tonight! A rose had dropped off my Mother’s Day rose bush so here it is, not going to waste!
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Barb ace
Incredibly beautiful capture!
March 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful shot and reflection
March 21st, 2023  
George ace
Simply gorgeous.
March 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
What a lovely comp!
March 22nd, 2023  
Mallory ace
oh this is stunning!
March 22nd, 2023  
amyK ace
Beautifully done
March 22nd, 2023  
