My boy by gaillambert
Photo 435

My boy

Taken yesterday (another cheat day!), a few hours with my boy in Oxford whilst hubby played golf. Wonder how many more days like this I can get away with before he’s too cool be be seen with his mum 🥹
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
119% complete

