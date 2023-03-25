Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 434
Lady Magnolia
Loved that her bag matched the magnolia. Tried B&W with a colour pop but just love the stone of these old Oxford buildings
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
3
2
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th March 2023 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Such a lovely picture. It’s perfect. Fav
March 25th, 2023
haskar
ace
Beauiful capture and lovely title.
March 25th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful composition. The colour palette is just perfect. Good that you kept it in colour.
March 25th, 2023
