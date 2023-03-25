Previous
Lady Magnolia by gaillambert
Lady Magnolia

Loved that her bag matched the magnolia. Tried B&W with a colour pop but just love the stone of these old Oxford buildings
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
118% complete

Lesley ace
Such a lovely picture. It’s perfect. Fav
March 25th, 2023  
haskar ace
Beauiful capture and lovely title.
March 25th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wonderful composition. The colour palette is just perfect. Good that you kept it in colour.
March 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
