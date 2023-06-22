Previous
Gypsy caravan by gaillambert
Photo 521

Gypsy caravan

Bed for the next three nights, this is the caravan used in the 1995 Wind in the Willows film
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous caravan in what looks to be a great location.
June 22nd, 2023  
April P ace
Oh what fun! This is a great capture.
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise