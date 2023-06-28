Previous
Selfie by gaillambert
Selfie

I hate taking selfies, and I’m rubbish at them. So I’m desperation of a photo for today, played with light. The less you can see of me, the better!
28th June 2023

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Mags ace
Very mysterious! I'm the same about selfies, but this is very nice.
June 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely low key selfie.
June 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Works well as a low key selfie.
June 29th, 2023  
