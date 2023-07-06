Sign up
Previous
Photo 534
Spiralling
Found some HUGE thistle flowers this evening
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
3
3
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
7
3
3
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
6th July 2023 8:01pm
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
July 6th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great pov
July 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely patterns and textures.
July 6th, 2023
